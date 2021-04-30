RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

President Uhuru appoints new TSC Chairman

He will take over from Lydia Nzomo whose term expired in November last year

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Jamleck Muturi as the new Chairman of the Teachers service Commission (TSC).

The Head of State also appointed Alfred Onyucho as a member of the Commission.

Their appointments come a few weeks after he submitted their names to parliament for vetting and approval by the Parliamentary Education Committee.

Jamleck Muturi will replace Lydia Nzomo whose six-year term came to an end in November 2020.

Nzomo was the first chair of the TSC after it was made a constitutional commission.

