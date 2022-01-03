Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

In a statement on January 2, 2022, President Kenyatta described Dr Leakey a globally renown Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist.

He served the country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.

Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya's vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions among them the conservation organization WildlifeDirect.

"On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning. May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr Richard Leakey eternal rest," President Kenyatta said.

DP Ruto Eulogises Dr Leakey.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised Dr Leakey as a talented, industrious and determined Paleoanthropologist and Conservationist who pursued his commitments with zeal.

"He fought bravely for a better country through his efforts in conservation, politics and public service, often excelling in different fields and inspiring many Kenyans with his loyalty to his country. He loved Kenya. Rest in Peace Dr Richard Leakey," read Ruto's statement.

