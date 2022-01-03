RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Dr Richard Leakey is a renown conservationist who served as Head of Public Service, Director of National Museums and Chairman of KWS.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and Richard Leakey (left) pose for the press after the president lit on fire parts of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016.
President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) and Richard Leakey (left) pose for the press after the president lit on fire parts of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the dealth of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya's former Head of Public Service.

Recommended articles

In a statement on January 2, 2022, President Kenyatta described Dr Leakey a globally renown Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist.

He served the country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.

Richard Leakey
Richard Leakey Pulse Live Kenya

Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya's vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions among them the conservation organization WildlifeDirect.

"On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning. May God the Almighty grant the soul of Dr Richard Leakey eternal rest," President Kenyatta said.

DP Ruto Eulogises Dr Leakey.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised Dr Leakey as a talented, industrious and determined Paleoanthropologist and Conservationist who pursued his commitments with zeal.

"He fought bravely for a better country through his efforts in conservation, politics and public service, often excelling in different fields and inspiring many Kenyans with his loyalty to his country. He loved Kenya. Rest in Peace Dr Richard Leakey," read Ruto's statement.

Two Kidney Transplants.

According to Adrian Blomfield, correspondent for The Economist, Dr Leakey he had two kidney transplants and lost both his legs in a 1993 plane crash that he believed was a failed assassination.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

International fugitive arrested in Kenya after hiding for 4 years

Ruto officially invites Mudavadi for coalition talks

Ruto officially invites Mudavadi for coalition talks

6 killed, several houses torched in Al Shabaab attack

6 killed, several houses torched in Al Shabaab attack

Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

Uhuru, Ruto mourn Dr Richard Leakey

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Update: Charles Njonjo cremated in Nairobi

Grisly Eldoret-Webuye highway accident claims 8 lives

Grisly Eldoret-Webuye highway accident claims 8 lives

MP speaks for the first time after recovery from poisoning incident

MP speaks for the first time after recovery from poisoning incident

Itumbi speaks after being discharged from hospital

Itumbi speaks after being discharged from hospital

Trending

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

New development after John Mbadi and fellow MP Benard Koros fought in Parliament

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and an injured Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros

Journalist becomes first person with face tattoo to present primetime news

Oriini Kaipara