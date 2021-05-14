Uhuru announces death of PSC chairperson

Kirogo passed away on Friday at a Nairobi hospital, with his cause of death ye to be disclosed.

In a statement from State House, President Kenyatta condoled with the family of the deceased wishing them God's comfort.

"It is sad that the cruel hand of death has robbed us of Mr Kirogo, a polished gentleman and refined administrator whose contribution to the transformation of our country's public sector shall be sorely missed.

“Mr Kirogo enjoyed a stellar career as an administrator in the public service spanning over thirty years. It is his long experience and strong administrative credentials that enabled him to steer our Public Service Commission on a trajectory of growth,” the President mourned.

Prior to his appointment as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Mr Kirogo served as the Principal Administrative Secretary/Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet in the Presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office since 2012.

"As a country we shall always cherish Mr Kirogo's contribution to our nation's growth. I pray that God will comfort his family, relatives, friends, and indeed all Kenyans, at this trying moment," President Kenyatta stated.