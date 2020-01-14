President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday appointed Zack Kinuthia, a prominent anti-Ruto blogger, to the lucrative position of Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Kinuthia is a former Jubilee youth winger who has in the past one year authored numerous opinion pieces attacking Deputy resident William Ruto and the Tanga Tanga squad.

He is also a key supporter of President Kenyatta, the BBI, and the handshake process. The youthful activist is a regular panelists on Gikuyu vernacular political TV shows where he passionately defends the head of state.

Last year, Kinuthia led a Jubilee youth team in campaigning for ODM's candidate Imran Okoth during the Kibra by-elections where the ruling coalition was represented by MacDonald Mariga.

The newly appointed Education CAS will serve as an assistant to CS George Magoha.

Interestingly, Magoha and Kinuthia have a recent history as student and teacher.

In 2013, the newly appointed CAS served as Chairman of the Students Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu) where Prof Magoha was then the institution's Vice Chancellor.

Kinuthia was replaced by his then arch-rival Babu Owino who has since joined the National Assembly as Embakasi East MP.