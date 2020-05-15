President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Controller of Budget Ms Agnes Odhiambo as the new National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board chairperson.

She will serve in the position for a period of three years together with six members of the board.

The NTSA board was appointed in February 2019 with Ms Agnes Chesire taking the Chairperson position in an acting capacity.

Ms Odiambo's appointment took effect on May 13, 2020.

In a Gazette Notice published on Friday, the President also appointed the late novelist Francis Imbuga's wife, Professor Mabel Imbuga to Chair NACADA.

Transport CS James Macharia also appointed Prof. Matthew Bulitia as a member of the Construction Authority of Kenya Board.

Shortlisted candidates for Auditor General job

The Public Service Commission (PSC) also published the names of ten candidates shortlisted for the Auditor General position.

The 10 will be subjected to interviews between June 2 and June 3 next month.

They were listed as:-