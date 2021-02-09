President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday missed the Jubilee party parliamentary group meeting where Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata was stripped of his Chief Whip title.

President Kenyatta had been expected to chair the meeting as the Jubilee party leader but in an unprecedented move, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju stepped in.

The president, however, reported to the venue hours after the PG meeting had been concluded to attend a different event.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had suggested that the President may have been intimidated by the number of Tanga Tanga MPs who attended the meeting.

He presided over the official launch of the Taskforce Report on Enhancing Access, Equity and Quality for Effective Curriculum Reforms Implementation.