Uhuru asked to review curfew hours in Zoned Area to 9pm

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to review the curfew hours for Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.
The National Council of NGOs asked the President to review the curfew hours to 9pm from the current 8pm.
"What was witnessed in Thika Road in recent days and also in other places in some parts of the country where law enforces clashes with citizens or people arrested for not adhering to Covid-19 regulations is not pleasing and thus the need for all of us to be responsible in one way or another," National Chairman Stephen K. Cheboi stated.
The request came in the wake of problematic road blocks at Thika Road, Lang’ata, Wilson Airport area and Kayole junction over the weekend.
