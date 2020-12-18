President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday awarded the Head of State Commendation title to journalists Trevor Ombija and Jane Ngoiri.

In a Gazette Notice published on the same day, President Kenyatta handed the designation to a total of 158 civilians.

While acknowledging the honour, Ombija stated: "I am elated to have been conferred, the Head of States Commendation (HSC) this morning. Congratulations to everyone who made the list. Effective immediately, if you don't add HSC when you call my name sitaitika."

On her part, Ngoiri stated: "Thank you so much. Will continue inspiring and mentoring young girls and women."

Gazette Notice on 2020 Head of State Commendations