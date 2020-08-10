President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals.

The 3 hospitals will be constructed in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

On Monday President Kenyatta witnessed the groundbreaking for the construction of 16-bed capacity hospitals at Muthua in Uthiru and Kianda in Kibra as well as a 24-bed facility at Maendeleo Village in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

The three hospitals are part of 20 such facilities earmarked for various parts of the city and are being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) at an average cost of Ksh70 million each.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a recent virtual meeting at State House, Nairobi

Addressing residents Uhuru said the projects are part of a grand plan to transform the outlook of the city especially its informal settlements.

Uhuru asked Kenyans to ignore disruptive and empty political rhetoric saying the Government's focus is to improve the living standards of Nairobi residents.

He also reminded Kenyans to continue protecting themselves from Coronavirus by following health protocols established by the Ministry of Health.