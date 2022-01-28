Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

According to reports in the media, President Kenyatta called the Friday morning meeting to discuss election preparedness and other security issues.

While the security heads are mandated with administrative duties for the Executive, the Head of State will subsequently chair a meeting with the National Security Council which comprises: the President, the Deputy President, Defence CS, Foreign Affairs CS, Interior CS, the Attorney-General, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service and the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

Security Alert

The Government of France of Thursday January 27, issued a warning to its citizens regarding a looming terror attack in Nairobi.

“There’s a real risk of targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls), in particular in Nairobi,” the French Embassy said in a statement.

Other information concerning the danger or the source of the intelligence was not immediately conveyed.

“People in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” the statement added.

Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya, Maarten Brouwer, said he learnt of the warning from his contacts in the French Embassy in Nairobi.