RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

France has issued a warning to its citizens regarding a looming terror attack in Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing military chiefs at State House during a past meeting
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing military chiefs at State House during a past meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened a meeting with regional police commanders, regional commissioner, intelligence officials and county commanders at State House, Nairobi.

Recommended articles

According to reports in the media, President Kenyatta called the Friday morning meeting to discuss election preparedness and other security issues.

While the security heads are mandated with administrative duties for the Executive, the Head of State will subsequently chair a meeting with the National Security Council which comprises: the President, the Deputy President, Defence CS, Foreign Affairs CS, Interior CS, the Attorney-General, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service and the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with military chiefs during a past visit to a training camp
President Uhuru Kenyatta with military chiefs during a past visit to a training camp Pulse Live Kenya

Security Alert

The Government of France of Thursday January 27, issued a warning to its citizens regarding a looming terror attack in Nairobi.

There’s a real risk of targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls), in particular in Nairobi,” the French Embassy said in a statement.

France Embassy in Nairobi
France Embassy in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Other information concerning the danger or the source of the intelligence was not immediately conveyed.

People in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting these public places in the coming days, including this weekend,” the statement added.

Netherlands Ambassador to Kenya, Maarten Brouwer, said he learnt of the warning from his contacts in the French Embassy in Nairobi.

The information is being assessed as credible. Of course, we all hope that this threat turns out to be a false alarm, but nonetheless, we want to share this information with you so you can take your own precautions,” he said in a letter to Dutch citizens in Kenya.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru convenes National Security Council meeting

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Government announces crackdown on Kenyans living below power lines

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Ruffone apologises as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with machete

Ruffone apologises as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with machete

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena