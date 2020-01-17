President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Police Service and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take action against rogue officers.

Speaking on Friday, President Kenyatta directed the IG of Police to stop transferring officers who are rogue and instead fire them.

The Head of State asked security officers to desist from being used by politicians and crackdown on incitement.

"I also expect you to take immediate action with regard to individuals who use public platforms to incite Kenyans or use hate speech under the guise of politics," the president said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives IG orders to fire these police officers

Crackdown on terrorism

He applauded security forces on the fight against terrorism and also acknowledged that much need ed to be done to keep the country safe.

President Kenyatta also praised counties for setting up Counter-Terrorism Centres, which he said have improved the fight against militant groups.

"I ordered County Commissioners to coordinate with the National Counter Terrorism Centre to ensure that every County has launched and is implementing a County Action Plan, for the Prevention and Countering of Violent Extremism and that was achieved," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with IG Hillary Mutyambai

Orders to NPS

He also directed security heads to mount operations to flush out terrorist operatives and all sleeper-cells especially in the North Eastern and Coastal Regions.

Further, the President directed them to, "drive the determined implementation of the County Action Plans to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism".