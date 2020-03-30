President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Treasury to set up the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which will mobilize resources to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement, President Kenyatta said that the emergency response fund will help mitigate the effects and impacts of Coronavirus as well.

“The seed capital of the Fund shall be drawn from the Exchequer, including the voluntary salary-cuts undertaken by the senior ranks of the Executive, Judiciary, Legislature and County Governments. The Exchequer contributions shall be supplemented by donations by Kenyan individuals and corporate entities, grants from our development partners and multinational institutions, and such other gifts, subscriptions and contributions as the Fund may receive from time to time,” read part of the President’s statement.

President Kenyatta further directed that the fund will be governed by a board chaired by Jane Karuku, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and Council of Governor’s Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya as the joint representatives of the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

He also nominated the following as Members of the Emergency Response Fund Board:

Chairperson - Ms. Jane W. Karuku

Secretary - Mr. Kennedy W. Kihara

Members

Mr. Michael Joseph

Dr. James Mwangi

Dr. Narenda Raval

Mr. Joshua Oigara

Mr. Jeremy Awori

Mr. Wachira Waruru

Mr. Mohammed Hersi

Ms. Phyllis Wakiaga