An ugly scenario played out out in Nyakahura village in Kangema, Murang'a County after politicians clashed over who should cater for the burial costs for a family that lost five of their kin in one road accident.

ON Wednesday, the family held a regular matanga to plan and fundraise for a decent sendoff for their departed loved ones.

However, they had unlikely visitors including area MP Muturi Kigano who is allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Neighboring MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto - Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu and Alice Wahome of Kandara - also made their way into the matanga, setting ground for an ugly clash.

Kigano said he had been sent by President Kenyatta with Sh1 million to cater for all the funeral costs.

The area MP, castigated Ruto for sending the two MPs whom he accused of having an agenda of playing politics.

"The President personally volunteered to cater for the funeral costs and he did not ask for help. Even I did not top up the donation because he told me if anything else is needed, I should alert him immediately."

"I do not think its right that these MPs left their constituencies and did not have the courtesy to inform me of their mission here because Kangema people are capable people, it is not like we are unable to sort our issues but if they genuinely want to give, let them give without playing Tanga Tanga politics," Kigano told mourners as Nyoro and Wahome watched in silence.

The two MPs defended their presence saying they were touched after learning that a single family has lost five members in one accident.

"It is only human to feel sad when you hear one family lost five members in a matter of minutes. I called the DP this morning as I was coming and he informed me he had spoken with Nyoro on the matter and he gave Sh300,000. I have listened to your MP and I will obey and avoid talking politics," Wahome said.

Nyoro was less diplomatic and faulted Kigano for trying to block some of the area leaders from giving their donations.

"It is wrong to say that people do not need help, in our culture, everyone is free to give to ensure the departed get a decent sendoff," the Kiharu MP said.