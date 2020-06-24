A report from the Controller of Budget indicates that the Presidency spent Ksh1.18 billion on parties and receptions in a year.
The Presidency which comprises of offices of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto spent Ksh422 million more compared to a similar period last year.
According to the Daily Nation, parties and receptions from the presidency cost the taxpayers Ksh758.2 million a year earlier.
Ministries also increased their budgets on hospitality by 18 per cent compared to a similar time the previous year.
Spending big on entertainment
71 ministries, State departments and agencies (MDAs) increased their hospitality budgets to Ksh4.5 billion compared to the Ksh3.8 billion spent a year before.
The Ministry of Interior spent at Ksh900.2 million, which was a drop compared to the Ksh1.08 billion at a similar period the previous year.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs entertainment budget increased to Ksh604.4 million from the Ksh357 million in the same period a year earlier.
This comes amid calls by the Treasury to cut unnecessary trips, training and advertisement in a bid to curb wastage of funds.