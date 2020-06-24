A report from the Controller of Budget indicates that the Presidency spent Ksh1.18 billion on parties and receptions in a year.

The Presidency which comprises of offices of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto spent Ksh422 million more compared to a similar period last year.

According to the Daily Nation, parties and receptions from the presidency cost the taxpayers Ksh758.2 million a year earlier.

Ministries also increased their budgets on hospitality by 18 per cent compared to a similar time the previous year.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto

Spending big on entertainment

71 ministries, State departments and agencies (MDAs) increased their hospitality budgets to Ksh4.5 billion compared to the Ksh3.8 billion spent a year before.

The Ministry of Interior spent at Ksh900.2 million, which was a drop compared to the Ksh1.08 billion at a similar period the previous year.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs entertainment budget increased to Ksh604.4 million from the Ksh357 million in the same period a year earlier.

This comes amid calls by the Treasury to cut unnecessary trips, training and advertisement in a bid to curb wastage of funds.