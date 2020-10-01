President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday landed in France where was accorded a king's welcome by the country's President - Emmanuel Macron.

Macron hosted President Kenyatta at Elysee Palace - the French President's official residence.

The Kenyan head of state is in France for a three-date state visit that will see him push for a number of bilateral agreements.

Upon his arrival at the Palace shortly after 9pm local time, President Kenyatta inspected a guard of honour mounted by the French military at the start of an elaborate State reception ceremony.

The guard of honor was followed by a State Banquet hosted in honour of the visiting Kenyan President.

The two Heads of State then witnessed the signing of three bilateral agreements before leading their delegations before retreating for private talks.

Among the agreements reached is a public private partnership (PPP) for the construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway signed between KeNHA and Vinci Concessions.

The Sh180 billion dualing of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit road will be guaranteed by the Kenyan government with the agreement that Vinci Concessions will charge toll fees to recover the construction cost.

Kenyatta and Macron also signed agreements on development of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) commuter railway line as well as the 400KV Menengai-Rongai electricity transmission line.