Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday moved to dismiss the possibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking to serve further in government after his term expires in 2022.

Ruto said the Jubilee Party would not allow any changes to the constitution for the purpose of serving personal interests.

In a subtle reference to Kenyatta's allies who have recently called on the President to serve beyond 2022, Ruto accused the team of engaging in selfish political brokerage.

The DP insisted that Uhuru had a rich legacy, naming him the best leader in the country, and added that he did not need to stay in power longer.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta is a democrat and has a rich legacy which he will leave us with after his retirement. He has done more than any leader I know. As Jubilee, we will not allow anyone to change the constitution to serve personal interests and ignore those who have been making statements here and there. They are political con men and brokers," Ruto stated while attending the burial of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's mother - Martha Kirigo Gachagua.

The DP spoke was responding to statements that have come from Kenyatta's close allies including the President's cousin, Beth Mugo and former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, hinting that Kenyatta would seek go for the Prime Minister's seat in 2022.

The PM position has been introduced in proposals listed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is engaging the public with the intentions of solidying its proposals and processing them into actionable bills.

Some of the BBI's ardent supporters have indicated that the task force will come up with a constitutional amendment bill that will be effected through a public referendum later this year.

President Kenyatta recently told Mt Kenya leaders that he did not mind leading Kenya further but has remained silent on the request he contests the Prime Minister's position.

Ruto's allies, however, have challenged the Jubilee party leader to come clean on the claims made by Murathe and Beth Mugo - given their closeness to him.