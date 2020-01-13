President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with members of his cabinet and top State officials in Mombasa.

Reports by the Standard indicated that the President has been holding the meetings due to the rise in insecurity.

The president has met Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with CS Fred Matiang’i and CS Joe Mucheru

CS Matiang'i arrived in Mombasa on Saturday accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru. The two went are said to have headed to Mombasa State House for meetings with the president.

Matiang'i Haji meetings

Matiang’i held brief discussions with Mr Haji who was leaving for Nairobi after a four-day stay in Mombasa, according to reports.

The President's meetings with top security officers come after attacks in Lamu and Garissa which have been claimed by Al Shabaab.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Fred Matiang’i

There are claims the attackers who raided the US base arrived in Kenya from Southern Somalia, through Kiunga in Lamu, in groups from early December last year.

Reports have also intimated that President Kenyatta has organised another meeting with top security commanders.

Ruto's meetings

Over the weekend reports emerged that DP William Ruto had been locked out of his official residence in Mombasa on Wednesday.

DP Ruto had arrived in Mombasa and settled in the newly refurbished house. When he returned in the evening government staff told him they had received instructions to remove his personal effects from the house.

The DP, who was also in Vihiga this weekend, castigated the BBI meetings that started in Kisii stating that it was wasting taxpayers money since nobody was opposing it.