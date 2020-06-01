On Monday, Prescient Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a new National Award and State Commendation dubbed “The Presidential Order of Service (Uzalendo Award)" to honour Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service in different sectors.
In a Gazette notice issued on Madaraka Day, the Head of State conferred the Uzalendo Award to 68 Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service in helping the country steer through the current Coronavirus Pandemic.
Those who received the National honour dubbed “Uzalendo Award” include; Dr. Patrick Amoth, Dr. James Mwangi, Asha Mwilu, Inoroo FM’s Jeff Kuria, Tabitha Rotich, Robin Njogu, Vincent Ateya, Chemuta Goin, Enock Sikolia, Wachira Waruru, Wilson Kimani among others.
Here is the full List of recipients of the Uzalendo Award;
“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, confer National Honours on the following persons—
The Presidential Order of Service, Uzalendo Award;
1. Amoth Patrick (Dr.)
2. Ayub Matiiri (Maj.–Gen.)
3. Jane Karuku
4. James Mwangi (Dr.)
5. Simon Wall
6. Wachira Waruru
7. Bimal Kantaria
8. Evanson Kamuri (Dr.)
9. Macharia Irungu (Dr.)
10. Masasabi Wekesa (Dr.)
11. Nduku Kilonzo (Dr)
12. Wilson Aruasa (Dr.)
13. Matilu Mwau (Prof.)
14. Omu Anzala (Prof.)
15. Wangari Ng’ang’a (Dr.)
16. Kadondi Kasera (Dr.)
17. Loice Achieng Ombajo (Dr.)
18. Marybeth Maritim (Dr.)
19. Sood Mohammed (Dr.)
20. Mbuvi Mutua Paul (Dr.)
21. Victor Njom (Dr.)
22. Jeremy Gitau (Dr.)
23. Zeddy Chepchirchir Komen (Sr.)
24. Margaret Ogonga (Sr.)
25. Audrey Rotich
26. Nicholas Kirui (Dr.)
27. Daisy Chepkemoi Korir (Dr.)
28. Jackline Odawo Opondo (Sr.)
29. Sylvia Kadima
30. Douglas Ambenje Nasio
31. Jacqueline Kiio
32. Amina Guleid (Dr.)
33. Thuranira Kaugiria (Dr.)
34. Dennis Allela Odhiambo
35. Philomena Akoth Owende-Wandayi (Dr.)
36. Jemimah Muthoni Kariuki (Dr.)
37. Jan Mohammed
38. Pankaj Shah
39. Clinton Mwita
40. Mercy Korir (Dr.)
41. Jeff Kuria
42. Asha Mwilu
43. Purity Museo
44. Enoch Sikolia
45. Chemutai Goin
46. Nelson Aruya
47. Nasibo Kabele
48. Rebecca Mutua
49. Priscilla Kioko
50. Faith Mailu
51. Caroline Makena
52. Salome Wairimu
53. Stephen Wamukota
54. Amina Ramadhan
55. David Ochieng
56. Sister Winnie Mutuku
57. Njoki Kariuki
58. Phillip Ogolla
59. Mary Mwangi
60. Mary Muthoni
61. Vincent Ateya
62. Robin Njogu
63. Alvin Otila
64. Tabitha Rotich
65. Sammy Waititu
66. Consolata Ngugi
67. Kingsley Kwanga
68. Wilson Kimani