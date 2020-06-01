On Monday, Prescient Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled a new National Award and State Commendation dubbed “The Presidential Order of Service (Uzalendo Award)" to honour Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service in different sectors.

In a Gazette notice issued on Madaraka Day, the Head of State conferred the Uzalendo Award to 68 Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service in helping the country steer through the current Coronavirus Pandemic.

Those who received the National honour dubbed “Uzalendo Award” include; Dr. Patrick Amoth, Dr. James Mwangi, Asha Mwilu, Inoroo FM’s Jeff Kuria, Tabitha Rotich, Robin Njogu, Vincent Ateya, Chemuta Goin, Enock Sikolia, Wachira Waruru, Wilson Kimani among others.

Here is the full List of recipients of the Uzalendo Award;

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, confer National Honours on the following persons—

The Presidential Order of Service, Uzalendo Award;

1. Amoth Patrick (Dr.)

2. Ayub Matiiri (Maj.–Gen.)

3. Jane Karuku

4. James Mwangi (Dr.)

5. Simon Wall

6. Wachira Waruru

7. Bimal Kantaria

8. Evanson Kamuri (Dr.)

9. Macharia Irungu (Dr.)

10. Masasabi Wekesa (Dr.)

11. Nduku Kilonzo (Dr)

12. Wilson Aruasa (Dr.)

13. Matilu Mwau (Prof.)

14. Omu Anzala (Prof.)

15. Wangari Ng’ang’a (Dr.)

16. Kadondi Kasera (Dr.)

17. Loice Achieng Ombajo (Dr.)

18. Marybeth Maritim (Dr.)

19. Sood Mohammed (Dr.)

20. Mbuvi Mutua Paul (Dr.)

21. Victor Njom (Dr.)

22. Jeremy Gitau (Dr.)

23. Zeddy Chepchirchir Komen (Sr.)

24. Margaret Ogonga (Sr.)

25. Audrey Rotich

26. Nicholas Kirui (Dr.)

27. Daisy Chepkemoi Korir (Dr.)

28. Jackline Odawo Opondo (Sr.)

29. Sylvia Kadima

30. Douglas Ambenje Nasio

31. Jacqueline Kiio

32. Amina Guleid (Dr.)

33. Thuranira Kaugiria (Dr.)

34. Dennis Allela Odhiambo

35. Philomena Akoth Owende-Wandayi (Dr.)

36. Jemimah Muthoni Kariuki (Dr.)

37. Jan Mohammed

38. Pankaj Shah

39. Clinton Mwita

40. Mercy Korir (Dr.)

41. Jeff Kuria

42. Asha Mwilu

43. Purity Museo

44. Enoch Sikolia

45. Chemutai Goin

46. Nelson Aruya

47. Nasibo Kabele

48. Rebecca Mutua

49. Priscilla Kioko

50. Faith Mailu

51. Caroline Makena

52. Salome Wairimu

53. Stephen Wamukota

54. Amina Ramadhan

55. David Ochieng

56. Sister Winnie Mutuku

57. Njoki Kariuki

58. Phillip Ogolla

59. Mary Mwangi

60. Mary Muthoni

61. Vincent Ateya

62. Robin Njogu

63. Alvin Otila

64. Tabitha Rotich

65. Sammy Waititu

66. Consolata Ngugi

67. Kingsley Kwanga

68. Wilson Kimani