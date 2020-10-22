President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent out an invitation to the officials of the National Boda Boda Safety Association to meet with him on Friday.

A notice from the Office of the Government Spokesman outlined that the meeting would be taking place at the Pumwani Social Hall from 10 am.

The meeting will be open to members of the fourth estate to provide coverage.

President Kenyatta has been on a tour of the Nyanza region, having made stop-overs at Kisii Town and Nyamira on Wednesday and Kisumu County on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mingling with residents in Kisumu County

DP Ruto and the Wheelbarrow Movement

Deputy President William Ruto has come to be known for his various meetings with the small business operators where he normally gives gifts of wheelbarrows, water tanks and other pieces of equipment.

He recently held a fundraiser for boda boda operators in Nyamira County where he also issued a sharp remark on the BBI proposal.

""Na nikisema hayo mimi si mwendawazimu, mimi si mjinga na mimi si mlevi, najua kile ambacho ninasema! Kuanzia hapa chini inawezekana. They should not lie to us that we should always discuss matters of positions, we can as well address issues of the ordinary person. In any case, they are the majority and they are deserving," he stated at the time.