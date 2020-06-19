Gatundu South Moses Kuria on Thursday evening appeared to tone down his criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he praised as a democrat.

Kuria commented on President Kenyatta's promise that he would not seek a term extension after his reign ends in 2022.

The Gatudnu South MP said President Kenyatta is a democrat who would proceed to retirement after his term in 2022 further claiming the President would not endorse any campaign in the 2022 general election.

"I have always maintained that Uhuru Kenyatta is a democrat. He will neither extend the term limit nor try to be Prime Minister. He will go home with grace and dignity in 2022. He will not support any candidate in 2022," the controversial MP said.

Kuria has in the past two years been a sharp critic of President Kenyatta whom he at one time described as bewitched.

Kenyatta made the promise not to extend his term while campaigning for Kenya's bid to have a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He told a US-based Think Tank - Atlantic Council- that he would respect the constitutional term limit but declined to comment on whether he would seek the Prime Minister's seat which he said was a non existent position.