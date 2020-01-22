State House has released a statement on the issues discussed by President Uhuru Kenyatta meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when they met in London, U.K.

On Tuesday held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson focused on scaling up the robust ties between Kenya and the UK.

According to State House, the meeting focused on a range of issues including Kenya-UK trade in the post-Brexit era.

PM Johnson and President Kenyatta also discussed partnerships between the two countries in green technology investments.

Uhuru meets British Prime Minister for a private meeting in London

Fight against terror

The British PM said the UK is particularly interested in helping Kenya achieve its objective of attaining 100 percent to green energy sources.

The two leaders agreed that Kenya and the UK should cooperate more in the fight against terrorism.

“We would like to partner in combating terrorists. These criminals have continued to cause harm to our people and it is about time we combined forces to fight back,” President Kenyatta said.

Uhuru meets British Prime Minister for a private meeting in London

Prime Minister Johnson acknowledged that Kenya has borne the brunt of terrorism and there was need to join forces to curb the menace.

PM Johnson recognized the disadvantages of travel advisories the U.K had issued on Kenya and assured that they will not be imposed on Kenya again.