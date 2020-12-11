President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held a meeting with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate for the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

The Jubilee party leader was seen in photos having conversations with Mr Omar Idd Boga as well as ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

A statement from the ODM party read: "President Uhuru Kenyatta today hosted our candidate Omar Idd Boga at State House Mombasa. He was accompanied by our DPL Hassan Ali Joho."

The meeting is likely to be seen as an endorsement of Boga's candidature, especially given that it's days to the by-election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets ODM candidate for Msambweni by-election Omar Boga

Deputy President William Ruto has a preferred candidate in the race, independent contender Feisal Bader.