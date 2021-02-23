President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and residents of Juja constituency, following the death of their Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu.

The President eulogized the MP as a trusted and committed leader who always put the interests of his constituents first.

"We've sadly lost a very progressive, trusted and committed leader whose public actions always reflected the interests of his constituents. It is because of the trust and love that the people of Juja had for Hon Waititu that they entrusted him with a second term in a very competitive election despite his illness," the President said.

The legislator passed on at MP Shah Hospital on Monday evening after a long battle with brain cancer.

The late Juja MP, Francis Munyua Waititu

The Head of State applauded the fallen legislator for his contribution and commitment to the fight against cancer in the country.

"Throughout his fight with cancer, Hon Waititu led efforts to overcome the disease through awareness creation and support for initiatives aimed at lowering the cost of treatment in the country," said Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family and residents of Juja constituency fortitude and strength during this difficult time of mourning.

Among those who eulogized Hon. Waititu included National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who also described him as a progressive lawmaker whose actions were geared towards the improvement of the agricultural sector.

“It is indeed saddening that we have lost him, just a few days after we lost two other lawmakers. May the Almighty Lord grant his family fortitude and comfort them during this time of grief and beyond. May his soul rest in eternal peace."