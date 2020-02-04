President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the country to observe a period of national mourning from today until the day of Mzee Daniel Arap Moi's funeral.

In a statement on Tuesday the President also ordered the Late Mzee Moi be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed.

He further directed that as an expression of public sorrow, the Flag of Kenya be flown at half-mast in various institution from dawn today until sunset on the day of Moi's burial.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he visited retired president Daniel Moi

State House, State Lodges, all Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts and Stations, all Naval Vessels of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the country.

In his statement President Kenyatta further directed that the national flag be flown at half mast at all High Commissions, Embassies, Consulates, Diplomatic Offices and other facilities of Kenya abroad.

Retired President Moi died on Tuesday morning at 95. The deceased was the President of Kenya for 24 years and exited office in 2002.