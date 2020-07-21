President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered all government institutions that have filed court cases against each other to withdraw them within 7 days.

This comes amid a suspension of his previous orders for State institutions to end engagements with private law firms in 21 days.

The order issued by the court came after the Law Society of Kenya filed a suit challenging the legality of Uhuru's directive.

The High Court on Tuesday suspended President Kenyatta’s order for government institutions to terminate all engagements with private law firms within 21 days.

State institutions were directed to seek written approvals from the Attorney General before contracting external lawyers.

The LSK argued that failure to issue temporary orders will render the suit filed by the lawyers’ lobby on Tuesday nugatory.

