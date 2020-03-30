President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday pledged to contribute Sh 200M towards IGAD's anti-Covid-19 Africa Fund.

President Kenyatta said Kenya would contribute a further Sh 100 million towards the African Union Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC).

Kenyatta made the announcement after joining other heads of states from Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan Monday held a teleconference where they discussed the challenges the region is facing in managing the global pandemic.

The regional heads of state agreed to have a joint strategy in tracking borders in so far as infected persons are concerned and their contacts/

The Igad leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in border control and management, with a view of ensuring safety along common borders and guarantee movement of cargo.

To compliment their strategies, the leaders agreed to work together in seeking the help of international financial institutions to beat the corona virus disease.

They also p[[ledged to provide mutual assistance where needed.

“My administration will do whatever is within its power and capacity to extend any support that our brothers and sisters in our neighboring countries might require,” President Kenyatta said.