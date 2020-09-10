President Uhuru Kenyatta has now inducted NMS Director General Mohamed Badi to the Cabinet - the highest decision making level in government.

Badi will now sit and participate in all Cabinet meetings as well as of those of the Cabinet sub committees.

A statement released from State House announced that Badi had also taken the oath of secrecy early on Thursday morning ahead of participating in today's Cabinet meeting.

"His Excellency the President this morning witnessed the taking and subscription to the Oath of Secrecy by Major-General Mohammed Abdalla Badi, the Director-General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), a requirement of all persons who attend Cabinet Meetings or participate in the conduct of Cabinet Business."

"The Director-General shall henceforth attend all meetings of Cabinet and its Committees, pursuant to Executive Order No. 3 of 2020. The Ceremony conducted by the Head of the Public Service was a precursor to the Cabinet Meeting held at State House, Nairobi on this Tenth Day of September the Year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty," the press statement announced.

Badi becomes the second non-Cabinet Secretary to be co-opted into the Cabinet after Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was given the same status by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The move is likely to draw legal challenge as the Constitution stipulates that the Cabinet will consist of the President, Deputy President, Attorney General, and Cabinet Secretaries (minimum 14 and maximum 22).