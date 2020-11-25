President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday launched the collection of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative Bill.

In a colourful ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) the two leaders appended their signatures to the document in the full glare of the press, invited guests and members of the public.

Shortly after the ceremonious signing, the ODM party leader addressed the delegates who were present at the event dispelling any insinuations that the bill aimed to create an imperial President.

"We are opening a new chapter of the book we started writing in March 2018. I appeal to all patriotic Kenyans to come out in record numbers and append their approval in record time so that we move to the next chapter.

"Tumetoka mbali, yaliyopita si ndwele. This is a legacy we want to leave to the people of Kenya so that we can become one people. Each child born in our country needs to have equal opportunities," he stated.

Only what is Dead does not change - Uhuru

When President Kenyatta rose to address the forum, he insisted that a constitutional evolution is what Kenyan founding fathers and mothers fought for.

"The only thing that is static and doesn't change is that which is dead. A Nation is a work in progress that's is why the idea of nation building was on the lips of our founding fathers.

"Democracy is dynamic because people are dynamic. We change as individuals, our families grow, we encounter challenges...The reality of life demands constant change if we are to solve challenges," the President urged.