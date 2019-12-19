President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday announced that Moi Day will now be renamed to Huduma Day and Boxing Day to Utamaduni Day.

In a statement sent to news rooms, the President expounded that his Cabinet had moved to make the changes following wishes expressed by former President Daniel Arap Moi as well as to promote Kenyan cultures.

"Today's Cabinet meeting also approved the renaming of Moi Day which falls on 10th October as Huduma Day. This is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

"Under the proposals to amend the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), Cabinet approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on 26th December to Utamaduni Day.

"Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage. The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament," the brief from State House read in part.

Utamaduni Day was proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative report which was prepared for President Kenyatta and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

3 other decision made by Cabinet today

The Cabinet also approved the immediate implementation of the film incentives package which has been championed by the Kenya Film Commission among other bodies.

The commercial farming of BT cotton hybrids will also commence following the operationalization of operation of the New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) and the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund.

Finally, the the Cabinet approved the establishment of an inter-agency team to verify historical pending bills worth Sh40 billion within one month.