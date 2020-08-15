In an unprecedented move, all Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and, Chief Administrative Secretaries have been granted 11 days leave by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The recess starts on 17 August and will run until 28 August 2020 with the affected senior state officials staying away from all scheduled engagements unless directed otherwise by none other than the President.

The communication was signed by Public Service Joseph Kinyua was addressed to all CSs, CASs, PSs and the Attorney General, cabinet members communicating the changes.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto chairing a Cabinet meeting

“…during the working recess, members of the cabinet will still be required to undertake their ministerial portfolio responsibilities and attend to any presidential engagements arising from or ancillary to their ministerial mandate…” read the memo in part.

“During the working recess, members of the Cabinet shall be allowed to take leave from office, subject to prior approval of the President and receipt of Presidential clearance with respect to any travel by the member of Cabinet to any destination outside of the territory of the Republic of Kenya…,” added Kinyua in the memo.

The next cabinet meeting is set to be held on September 3, 2020 after the leave.

The development comes amidst reports of a looming cabinet reshuffle which, according to analysts, could see allies of Raila Odinga and Gideon Moi make it to cabinet.