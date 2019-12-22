President Uhuru Kenyatta's dilliance with Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has sent tongues wagging after the two held talks.

It all started with Mudavadi being driven into State House on 13 December 2019 to meet the head of state before the two boarded Kenya Air Force One for a flight to Garissa.

Although the content of their discussion during the meeting and the one-hour flight remain unknown, the two leaders are believed to have discussed, among others, matters of national concern that have since sent tongues waggig.

While in Garissa, the duo had two engagements: Unveiling Kenya’s newest army barracks and home to the 6th Brigade and inaugurating as well as launching the 50MW Garissa Solar Power plant in Mbalambala, Garissa County.

Apart from the presidential orderlies in the French-manufactured Puma helicopter, Mudavadi was the only outsider on board.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Musalia Mudavadi

Reports further indicate that the night before, the President had a three-hour meeting with Mudavadi at his (Uhuru) residence on Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

The meeting reportedly started a few minutes before 9pm and went on late into the night.

A well placed source revealed to The Standard that the president had to finish with some of the leaders whom he had exclusively invited to his home after the Garden party at State House before the meeting with Mudavadi.

“The two leaders had their meeting late into the night, those at the president’s private residence had long left,” said the source who spoke in confidence.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Musalia Mudavadi in Garissa on 13 Dec 2019

When asked about the significance of the visit, Mudavadi in an interview with a local daily, said that the trip with the president was just that-a visit and added that “Kenyans should not read much in this trip.”

Lugari MP and ANC deputy leader Ayub Savula, says that indeed the two leaders met and the party does not mind the deepening of ties.