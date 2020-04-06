President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced that Sh.2 billion that the government had recovered from corruption deals would be used to support the needy and most vulnerable members of the society during the Corona virus pandemic.

President Kenyatta said the new effort was part of the government's plan to protect Kenyans from the effects of the coronavirus which has so far seen various sectors of the economy shut down with 158 cases so far in Kenya.

Kenyans in slums and other informal settlements would be given first priority.

"Our war on corruption continues to bear fruits. As we scale up our intervention to this pandemic I have directed the National Treasury to use 2 Billion of recovered corruption proceeds in supporting the most vulnerable in our society," President Kenyatta said.

Further, the money collected from salary cuts of senior government officials will go towards purchase of masks and other safety equipment that vulnerablle members of the society will need during this crisis.

"Every shilling we save from salary cuts and allowances will be used formasks, PPEs and other initiatives towards fighting Covid-19," President Kenyatta said.