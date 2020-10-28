President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed into law the IEBC (Amendment) Bill No. 3 and the County Outdoor Advertising Control Bill of 2020.

The amended bill now gives a clear way of filling vacancies in the IEBC especially in the case where commissioner resigns or is otherwise indisposed.

The amended IEBC law establishes a selection panel to oversee the filling up of vacant positions at the Commission as well as future appointments to the electoral agency.

A criteria for the selection of IEBC Commissioners has also been outlined in the bill and the qualifications of members of the selection panel are also highlighted.

Outdoor Advertising Bill of 2020

The President also signed into law, the County Outdoor Advertising Control Bill 2020.

This new law has streamlined the regulations on outdoor advertising in the country. Up until this bill was signed into law, county councils have had the final say on outdoor advertising, choosing to sometimes pull down billboards erected by corporates or individuals.

"The Act recognizes the growing importance of outdoor advertising as a revenue stream for County Governments and provides a uniform licensing regime across the 47 Counties," a brief from State House read in part.