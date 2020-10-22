President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday the guest of Kisumu County together with his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta was hosted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium where he also addressed residents.

The President promised to have the stadium upgraded by an independent contractor.

"The contractor has promised us that by April 2021 we'll be back here to officially open the renovated stadium. We've arranged to watch a match between Gor Mahia and FC Leopards on that day.

"I also saw the poor condition of the road as we were coming in and if this is to be a stadium of international standards then that road has to be upgraded as well," the President promised.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mingling with residents in Kisumu County

Kisii Tour

President Kenyatta and the ODM party leader have been on tour for two days following Mashujaa Day celebrations.

They have since mingled wit residents in Kisii town and Nyamira County as they continue to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

They are set to have it read line by line in the coming week at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.