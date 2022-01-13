Uhuru takes impromptu train ride in Naivasha [Photos]

President Kenyatta had dedicated the day to inspect the Naivasha Inland Container Depot, the Kisumu Ship Yard and the new Mbita bridge.

At the ICD, the President witnessed the trans-shipment of container cargo from the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) and took a train ride from Naivasha to Longonot.

In Kisumu, he landed in three Kenya Air Force military helicopters at the Port at around 2.40pm in the afternoon then proceeded to the dockyard to inspect the ongoing construction of the MV Uhuru 2 Ship.

The ship is being built from scratch by the Kenyan Navy in collaboration with a dutch company.

The president was accompanied by the Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces General Robert Kibochi among other military and government officials.

The president also addressed Mbita residents who turned up to welcome him, telling them that he was keen on ensuring a peaceful and united country and hinting at a return to the area in the company of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Development projects

Nyanza and Western regions have benefited from the handshake between President Kenyatta and Odinga.

Other than the renovation of the Kisumu Port and Mbita Bridge, the train route linking Naivasha ICD to Malaba has already been completed.

Kenya Railways conducted its maiden cargo train from Mombasa to Malaba near the Kenya Uganda border on Monday, January 10, 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 10 Kenya Railways explained that the train carrying the cargo left the Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway line and arrived at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot.

The cargo was then transhipped onto the metre gauge railway line for onward transportation to Malaba.

“Today's event paves the way for seamless transportation of cargo from Mombasa to Kenya's hinterland and to neighbouring countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Congo among others.