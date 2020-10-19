Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the next steps in the Building Bridges Initiative born out of his March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking from Siaya County, the former PM announced that President Kenyatta is scheduled to formally release the BBI report to the country "anytime this week".

The announcement will be the first public event on the BBI initiative since both handshake partners received it from the committee in November 2019.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with handshake partner Raila Odinga when theyr received the BBI report in November 2019

The ODM party leader went on to stated that the President's announcement will mark the beginning of fresh campaigns for a referendum.

He advocated for a Constitutional change stating that Kenyans will stand to benefit from the proposals made by the report.

"Counties will receive 35 per cent of the revenue share from the national government, which will enable them to implement more development projects unlike now where a huge chunk of the budget goes to pay salaries.

"This is why we have resolved to change course in regards to how we play our politics. The country will only realize it’s dreams by accepting to have a new constitutional order through BBI," he stated.

Also Read: Anne Kiguta's bold statement after K24 Management declined to host MP Ndindi Nyoro (Video)