Uhuru to make surprise visit to Ukambani today

Speaking on Athiani FM, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo revealed that the President will be in the region to investigate ongoing projects.

"The President's visit to Ukambani has been postponed in the past due to the Head of State's tight schedule and the rising Covid-19 infections in the Country. However, the President will be in the region today to inspect the ongoing construction of Thwake Dam, Konza Technopolis and inaugurate the Machakos Convention Centre.

"Akamba leaders have continuously been meeting with His Excellency the President in recent months to identify new projects for the region. However, the President's current priority is the successful completion of ongoing projects in the region and across the country before initiating new ones," the spokesperson stated.

Spokesperson Kanze added that the President's priority is in the ongoing government projects especially the ones under the National Government docket.

The Spokesperson also took note of concerns that were raised by listeners from the region promising that she would convey their concerns to the President.

"Part of the reason the President will be visiting Ukambani is to ensure that all ongoing national government projects in the region are completed as scheduled. I will inform the President on the compensation concerns raised by residents who ceded their land for the construction of the Kibwezi-Kitui Highway and hopefully, by the time the Head of State visits the region, a solution will have been found

"However, residents are advised to differentiate between National and County Government projects so that their concerns are addressed by the right agencies," she conveyed.

Night visit and impromptu radio interview

The Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday night made an impromptu visit to Kangemi and Mukuru kwa Ruben on an inspection tour.

While at Mukuru kwa Njenga moments before midnight, President Kenyatta who was dressed in a military jungle green jacket walked into Ruben FM catching the radio presenters and staff unawares.

According to footage obtained by Pulse Live, the presenter remained on air and introduced his surprise guest after which they shared a few moments together.

Postponed 2-day Tour

The President had scheduled a two-day tour of the region on Tuesday, July 6 and was set to visit Kitui, Machakos and Makueni.

However, Governor Alfred Mutua told the media that the tour was pushed back a few weeks to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the region.

"As leaders of the region, we understand the importance of keeping our society safe and ensuring the President leads from the front in complying with Covid health guidelines," he said.

Following the deferment, President Kenyatta held a consultative meeting with leaders from the Lower Eastern Region; comprising Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni at State House.