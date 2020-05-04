President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies are reported to have raised millions at a fundraiser meant to finance a new political party in the event that the stay in Jubilee becomes untenable.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya is reported to have presided over a fundraiser at the La Mada Hotel where President Kenyatta was quoted as sending a Sh5 million contribution.

A total of Sh64 million was raised and is expected to oil the operations of the newly registered United National Party (UNP).

The development came as Deputy President William Ruto's allies insisted that the DP would not leave Jubilee under any circumstances.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa, an insider in the Ruto camp, said the DP was keen to remain in Jubilee and use it as a vehicle for his 2022 presidential campaign.

The Ruto's team is expected to move to court after they lost their bid to have Jubilee Secretary General blocked from changing a list of party officials who are loyal to President Kenyatta.

Kenyatta's allies have in the past indicated that they did not mind moving out of Jubilee as they could easily move into a "bigger party" with other like minded leaders.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, a family friend of the Kenyattas, recently intimated that a political coalition between Kenyatta and Odinga was likely to take form after the Covid19 crisis is resolved.