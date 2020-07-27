President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday explained hid decision not to send the country back to a lock down despite a surge in Covid19 numbers in the last 21 days.

President Kenyatta said he disregarded a lock down out of the recognition that the government did not have the resources to place a police officer to ensure every Kenyan followed the lock down order.

"I know many of you expected a total lock down but that will not help. The government cannot be at the doorstep of every Kenyan. It is upon each and every one of us to preserve the lives of our loved ones," Kenyatta said.

The President, however, extended the current nationwide 9pm to 4am curfew by another 30 days as a precautionary measure to control further spread of COVID-19.

Kenyatta announced that the sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries and restaurants had been banned for 30 days.