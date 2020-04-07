President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended landlords/ladies who have waived or reducing monthly rent for their tenants amid Covid-19 pandemic that has seen Kenyans lose jobs and business coming to an almost standstill.

Speaking at State House on Tuesday, President Kenyatta urged property owners not to kick out tenants who might struggle paying rent during this time.

“I highly appreciate what some of our property owners are doing. Indeed we need to work and understand each other," President Kenyatta said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

"If someone has for years been your tenant and has never failed to pay rent it’s only logical that you reciprocate at this difficult time. This is a time for compassion and understanding,” he added.

Uhuru to Kenya Power

He reiterated his directive to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, to not only continue providing water services to all but expand the same to all informal settlements.

"I have asked the Nairobi Metropolitan service to ensure all residents of Nairobi access clean water. They should stop water vendors from selling this commodity," Uhuru said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta apologizes for police brutality

The President also called on Kenya Power to support Kenyans in this fight by not disconnecting power at this critical time.

"I have also requested the Kenya Power and Lighting Company not to disconnect power to those who are unable to pay but rather understand the situation we are in,” the President added.