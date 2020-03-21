President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a moving speech at the led the National Day of Prayer on Coronavirus pandemic during a prayer service at State House.

The President affirmed that at this time of the Coronavirus crisis, there is the need for the nation to turn to God in prayers and thanksgiving, trusting in him to find a solution to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging through the world.

“Today is not my day, it is our day as Kenyans. A day we have chosen to come together to give thanks, seek his forgiveness and ask for favour in the face of challenges we are facing as a nation and indeed as the world” Stated the President.

In his speech, the president responded to critics of the prayer day affirming that even science needs God.

“It is good to come together as a nation. It is good to pray as a nation. I know there are those who are saying hat we should depend on Science, not prayers. But I want to assure that even Science needs God.

Uhuru, Raila and DP Ruto meet at State House for the National Day of Prayer Coronavirus pandemic

“So we need to always remember that a nation prospers when a nation believes and trusts in its maker and Kenya is a nation that believes in the Almighty as captured in our national anthem where we recognize Him as the God of all creation.” Stated Uhuru.

“Our God is a listening God and He will grant us our hearts desires.” Added the President.

The service was attended by representatives from the private sector, the labour unions, representatives the second tier government as well as politicians from across the political divide.

The service which is led by a cross-section of religious leaders and is being broadcast live on all leading media stations with Kenyans following the proceedings keenly.

Among those attending the service are Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.