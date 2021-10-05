President Uhuru Mourns his ICC Lawyer Evans Monari

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the departed lawyer as a solid and dependable legal mind who leaves behind a rich legacy of professional success.

"It is regrettable that we've lost Evans to the cruel hand of death after a long illness. He was one of our country's leading lawyers who distinguished himself as a dependable resource as seen from his successes," the President mourned.

Alongside his stellar legal practice, lawyer Evans Monari served in several public appointments among them the 2016 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

The Head of State wished the family of the departed lawyer God's comfort as they come to terms with his passing away.

Monari was one of the advocates who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2017 Presidential Petition at the Supreme Court.

The family said that the lawyer had been receiving treatment at a city hospital over the past month where he breathed his last.

Lehmann Associates has started a fundraiser to help pay for the huge hospital bill that accrued.

“The medical bill as at today stands at Sh. 16 Million and it continues to grow. Whereas Evans has an insurance cover that would handle the bill, the Insurance Company has refused to settle the bill.

“The family is now saddled with this huge medical bill that they now seek your kind assistance to settle,” a statement from Lehmann Associates read.

Until his death, the late was a Senior Disputes & Arbitration Partner at Coulson Harney LLP.

Kenyans from all walks of life also took to social media to mourn the departed Lawyer.

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi eulogized Monari with a message that reads;

“For my good friend Evans Monari, the night has come, the day has gone. There would be no life without death despite how sad the latter is. Sing on with George Benson, “Give me the night.”

Bonnie Khwalwale

“It is very sad to learn of the death of Evans Monari. An accomplished professional, Monari handled high profile criminal & complex civil cases leaving an indelible mark on the Judicial Criminal System. May God help his family to bear the loss. RIP counsel”

Mike Sonko

“Good morning. Its with profound sadness our friend wakili Evans Monari has gone to be with the Lord. May the almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace.”

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi