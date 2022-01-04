Prince William of England mourns Dr Richard Leakey

Sharing via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, he wrote: "I was very sad to hear of Richard Leakey’s death. He was an inspirational & courageous conservationist and I was privileged to meet him.

"He transformed the Kenyan Wildlife Service & valiantly spearheaded efforts to stop elephant poaching. Conservation has lost a true visionary. W."

Pulse Live Kenya

The legendary paleoanthropologist remained energetic into his 70s despite bouts of skin cancer, kidney and liver disease.

Richard passed away aged 77 on Sunday, and President Uhuru Kenyatta was among those to pay tribute, saying:

"Besides his distinguished career in the public service, Dr. Leakey is celebrated for his prominent role in Kenya’s vibrant civil society where he founded and successfully ran a number of institutions." He added that Richard had "served our country with distinction".