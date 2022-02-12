RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

If elected, weekends will start on Friday, says Wajackoyah

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Wajackoyah also promised to clear debt with China

Professor George Wajackoyah officially launches bid to become President of Kenya
Prof. George Wajackoyah has officially announced his August polls presidential bid at Diamond Plaza in Nairobi where he revealed he will run on a Roots Party of Kenya ticket.

On Saturday as he addressed journalists, party members and officials, Wajackoyah read his manifesto which has impressed netizens.

For instance, if elected President, the former street boy revealed his intention to reduce the official workdays in Kenya. Working days would be between Monday and Thursday.

"Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days," revealed the scholar with six law degrees.

Wajackoyah further announced that if elected president, he will, in the first six months, suspend the constitution to “allow Kenyans to decide on the kind of constitution that they want”.

One of the constitutional amendments he has advocated for is the introduction of eight Prime Minister positions who will replace Regional Commissioners as administrative heads of Provinces.

Roots Party of Kenya leader Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah
Wajackoyah further stated that he will legalise bhang farming and sale in Kenya. According to him, the proceeds from selling marijuana would help offset the Chinese loans. He would thereafter, sever ties with China.

The country’s total debt stood at Sh7.99 trillion as of September last year. Public and publicly guaranteed external debt is at Sh4.1 trillion, with domestic debt standing at Sh3.9 trillion.

Commercial loans account for about 30 per cent of external loans while bilateral loans take up 30 per cent.

China is the biggest external lender to Kenya accounting for 67 per cent of total external debt, mainly infrastructure financing including the Sh324 billion SGR loan.

Cyprian Kimutai

