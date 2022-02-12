If elected, weekends will start on Friday, says Wajackoyah

On Saturday as he addressed journalists, party members and officials, Wajackoyah read his manifesto which has impressed netizens.

For instance, if elected President, the former street boy revealed his intention to reduce the official workdays in Kenya. Working days would be between Monday and Thursday.

"Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days," revealed the scholar with six law degrees.

Wajackoyah further announced that if elected president, he will, in the first six months, suspend the constitution to “allow Kenyans to decide on the kind of constitution that they want”.

One of the constitutional amendments he has advocated for is the introduction of eight Prime Minister positions who will replace Regional Commissioners as administrative heads of Provinces.

Wajackoyah further stated that he will legalise bhang farming and sale in Kenya. According to him, the proceeds from selling marijuana would help offset the Chinese loans. He would thereafter, sever ties with China.

The country’s total debt stood at Sh7.99 trillion as of September last year. Public and publicly guaranteed external debt is at Sh4.1 trillion, with domestic debt standing at Sh3.9 trillion.

Commercial loans account for about 30 per cent of external loans while bilateral loans take up 30 per cent.