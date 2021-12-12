Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Kenyans have protested outside Uhuru Gardens, Lang'ata Road after being barred from entering the newly renovated public park.
We want Uhuru to know we have been locked out - protester
Hundreds of Kenyans were seen gathered outside the historical park where President Uhuru Kenyatta was presiding over the 57th commemoration of the day Kenya became a Republc - Jamhuri Day.
Speaking with Pulse Live Kenya reporters on the ground, disgruntled Kenyans protested having been locked out of the national celebrations.
Some claimed to have been denied entry despite having the required passes for guests.
Acknowledging that the President may have not been aware of the commotion, one of the protesters explained that they had opted to raise their voices hoping that authorities would hear and let them inside.
A contingent of police were seen manning the main entrance and only allowing military vehicles to leave the premises.
The venue was not packed to capacity during the celebration, it remains unclear why members of the public were prevented from gaining access.
