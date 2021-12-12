RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

We want Uhuru to know we have been locked out - protester

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Army during 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Army during 2021 Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi

Kenyans have protested outside Uhuru Gardens, Lang'ata Road after being barred from entering the newly renovated public park.

Recommended articles

Hundreds of Kenyans were seen gathered outside the historical park where President Uhuru Kenyatta was presiding over the 57th commemoration of the day Kenya became a Republc - Jamhuri Day.

Speaking with Pulse Live Kenya reporters on the ground, disgruntled Kenyans protested having been locked out of the national celebrations.

Some claimed to have been denied entry despite having the required passes for guests.

Acknowledging that the President may have not been aware of the commotion, one of the protesters explained that they had opted to raise their voices hoping that authorities would hear and let them inside.

A contingent of police were seen manning the main entrance and only allowing military vehicles to leave the premises.

The venue was not packed to capacity during the celebration, it remains unclear why members of the public were prevented from gaining access.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Protests outside Uhuru Gardens as Kenyans locked out of Jamhuri Day event [Videos]

Stop speculating, give us privacy - late Ken Osinde's family asks

Stop speculating, give us privacy - late Ken Osinde's family asks

State House update on planned Jamhuri Day celebrations [Photos]

State House update on planned Jamhuri Day celebrations [Photos]

Poet Tear Drops claims he was attacked by Azimio La Umoja attendees

Poet Tear Drops claims he was attacked by Azimio La Umoja attendees

UK to deploy more soldiers to Kenya

UK to deploy more soldiers to Kenya

Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

Plans underway to install CCTVs to prevent another prison escape

DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

DP Ruto's Chief of Staff succumbs to short illness

32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

32 year old, mother of two secures full university scholarship

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Trending

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

Ex-Mwingi Central MP Joe Mutambu involved in grisly road accident

Former Mwingi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Joe Mutambu

Raila Odinga officially announces 2022 presidential bid

ODM party leader Raila Odinga at the Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio la Umoja Convention