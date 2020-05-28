Interior PS Karanja Kibicho on Wednesday had an interesting encounter with Kirinyaga residents who are opposed to area Governor Anne Waiguru.

A video shared on social media showed Kibicho, who is rumored to be interested in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, listening to a crowd that was throwing epithets at Waiguru.

One of the angry residents asked the Interior PS to talk to Murang'a Governor Mwangi Iria to come and collect the cattle that Waiguru's husband, Kamotho Waiganjo took to Kirinyaga as dowry.

"We are firmly behind you PS. Please save us before all our resources are finished and also pass by Murang'a and tell Mwangi wa Iria to come and collect the goats his people left here, we don't want them," one of the residents complained prompting Kibicho to burst out into laughter.

The powerful PS and the Kirinyaga Governor have in the past year been engaging in proxy wars with regard to national and county projects in the area.

Kibicho has insisted that his projects in Kirinyaga are part of the national government's agenda for Kirinyaga and which he happens to lead the technical committee.

Waiguru, on her part, has accused the PS of using a position given by President Uhuru Kenyatta to engage in village politics.

"Is PS Kibicho now superior to the President? If he wants to engage in village politics and insults, he should resign and join others in early campaigning," the Governor complained earlier this year.

Here is the video: