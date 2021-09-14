PSC announces over 400 jobs - How to apply

In a notice on PSC's verified social media handles, the vacancies are in Treasury, Office of the Attorney General and Defence ministries.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications online through the commission's website www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal :www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The dead line has been set as October 4, 2021.

The National Treasury is looking for 47 directors of planning and 44 principal economists.

Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice is recruiting 30 state counsels while the Defence ministry takes the lions share of the new vacancies which include;

An assistant director of public communication, a public communication officer, 4 psychological counselors, 18 medical specialists, 12 speech specialists, 12 sonographers, 12 radio graphers, 66 registered nurses, 12 clinical officers, 12 occupational therapists, 12 pharmaceutical technologists and 12 medical lab technologists.

How to appy

Quick Guiding Steps

1. All first time users of the Online Recruitment and Selection system are required to register by providing ID / Passport Number, Surname, current Email address and a password to access the system.

2. To apply for any advertised job or internship opportunities, log into the system using the ID / Passport Number and the Password created in (1) above.

3. Applicant MUST ensure that information pertaining to personal details, professional and academic qualifications, experience, membership to professional bodies, referees and any other relevant information is provided before submitting the application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

4. Applicants are advised to print and keep a copy of the Feedback Report (application summary) by clicking on the Report tab or Application Summary link on the Application Menu.

5. The Online Recruitment and Selection system allows applicants to amend/revisit their application(s) at any time Before the Advert Closure Date.

6. The preferred Internet Browser for this system is Mozilla Firefox

Please Note

i) The online recruitment and selection system allows applicants to amend/revisit their application(s) at any time before the advert closure date.

ii) Section 100(4) of the Public Service Commission Act 2017 provides that a person who gives false or misleading information to the Commission is, on conviction, liable to a fine not exceeding Kshs. 200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

Resetting of Passwords

Users who had registered in the previous version of this system are required to register afresh by providing ID/Passport number, surname, email address anda password. In event that you forget the password, click "Forgot Password" link and provide the email you had used to register. A link will be sent to the email address to enable you reset your password.

