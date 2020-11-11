Pub owners on Wednesday issued a statement protesting alleged mistreatment from police enforcing the Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement, The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) also issued demands to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

The Association has accused law enforcement officers of harassment even before their 9pm closing time.

"On Saturday police came at around 8.30pm when we were preparing to close and caused a lot of damaged to our premises, they beat up our staff, beat up our customers, broke beers, grass they also stole beers and customers’ phones and its really painful because we are law abiding citizens and the businesses are legal," narrated one Mr Joseph Mbugua, Jambo Grill's manager.

The manager noted that damage amounting to Sh500,000 had been caused at his facility.

Members of PERAK during a press conference on November 11, 2020

Demand to IG Mutyambai

Chairperson Frank Mbogo and his colleagues demanded action from IG Mutyambai against the rogue officers.

"The enforcement of law shouldn’t involve destruction and the assault of innocent Kenyans, we urge our members to continue measures to limit the spread of the virus and adhere on rules of opening and closing as directed by the government," he stated.