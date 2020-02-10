Parliament has extended the viewing of the late retired president Daniel Moi's body from 5pm to 6pm on Monday.

Speaker Justin Muturi announced the time extension in a special sitting as he led the National Assembly in paying tributes to the late Mzee Moi.

"The time of viewing the body by the public has been extended to 6pm...that is the reason why we have this sitting," Speaker Muturi said.

The National Assembly and the Senate will alter the calendar of both Houses in view of the Presidential Proclamation of 4th February 2020 regarding the passing on of the second president of Kenya Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

Each speaker was given 10 minutes to eulogize the late mzee Moi except the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party, who granted a maximum of 15 minutes each.

Moi's body is lying in state at Parliament Buildings for the last day of public viewing ahead of Tuesday's national memorial service at Nyayo Stadium.

A funeral service will be held at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County, ON Wednesday, where the body will be viewed between 8am and 5pm.