Public Service Commission (PSC) Chair Stephen Kirogo on Saturday put civil servants on notice over the 60 years retirement age.

Mr Kirogo clarified that there will be no extension of service for civil servants who will have attained the retirement age by January 2021.

"The Commission or other appointing authority shall not extend the service of such retired public officer beyond the mandatory retirement age," he stated.

He clarified that only Peope Living with Disabilities (PWDs)will be allowed to retire at the age of 65.

PSC reviewed Retirement Age

The PSC reviewed the retirement age for civil servants from 55 to 60 back in 2009.

The revision was meant as a strategy to retain talent within the public service to prevent gaps in the required skill sets.

Mr Kirogo, however, intimated that the commission had received a number of applications for the extension of service.